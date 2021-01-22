Telangana: Cops Turn Good Samaritans For Pregnant Women Who Went Into Labour On Train

The timely intervention and swift action by Khammam Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel proved to be helpful to a pregnant lady on a train who suddenly started experiencing labour pain.

Through his prompt step, the RPF personnel ensured immediate medical attention to the pregnant woman who was travelling on a special train to Lucknow from Yeshwanthpur.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the woman named Anitha Devi Mada, 33, hails from Kathmandu in Nepal and was travelling to her native place along with her children.

When the train crossed Vijayawada station, the woman went into labour. After noticing her situation, co-passengers immediately informed the officials concerned. The alerted Khammam RPF circle inspector K Madhusudan sent a team of RPF staff, on night duty, to the railway station and kept a 108-ambulance ready.

Taking the necessary step to help the lady, the authorities made sure that the train had an unscheduled stop at the station at 3 am. After the train arrived at the station, RPF head constable Pitamber and woman constable Shivani along with the help of her co-passengers, shifted the woman to the district headquarters hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy 10 minutes after reaching the hospital.

According to the source, Madhusudan spent his own pocket money to arrange medical facilities for her delivery. The doctors at the hospital who witnessed the entire incident appreciated the RPF personnel for his action as a result of which both the woman and her baby are safe.



Madhusudan said that they are happy that the police could reach the station on time and save the woman in labour. Anitha Devi thanked the RPF police personnel for helping her during such a difficult time.



For now, she has been shifted to a special room in the hospital. Apart from this, the RPF police have also made arrangements to send the woman and her children to their native place.

