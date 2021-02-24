Tripura Constructs First-Ever Road Using Non-Recyclable Plastic Waste, Aims To Reduce Plastic Footprint

In a first-ever initiative, Tripura has constructed a road using only non-recyclable plastic waste. The initiative has been taken up with an aim to reduce plastic waste and make the environment plastic-free, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday.

The waste was collected, recycled and mixed with bitumen for constructing a 680-metre long road near the Women's College near BK Road in Agartala. Reports state that the cost of road construction is around ₹70 lakh.

District Magistrate of West Tripura district, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, said that the construction was just a trial. In the coming days, the administration would construct more such plastic roads if the experiment is successful.

"Globally, scientists and environmentalists are worried about unmanageable plastic pollution. Experiments will help us find the impact of the use of plastic in road construction along with bitumen, especially in rainy areas and where water-logging is common," he added.

Plastic is a menace as waste and affects the environment and the ecosystem health. The Agartala Municipal Corporation generates almost 19 tonnes of plastic daily, and such initiatives are expected to help the authority manage waste. The state has shown a great example of how plastic waste could be reduced by putting it to reasonable use.



Apart from road construction, the chief minister also inaugurated four other development projects in the capital. These include the construction of 40 smart bus stops, which will have CCTV cameras and an emergency call box installed, an open space with pathways for people to exercise and undertake other fitness activities at the cost of ₹95 lakh, and new footpaths along several roads in the city, news agency ANI reported.

The projects, including road construction, are a part of the state government's Smart City Mission.

