Gujarat: Transwoman Artist Kidnapped, Forced To Strip For Refusing To Beg

A 21-year-old transwoman in Gujarat was allegedly kidnapped, beaten and forced to strip in public by a group of transgender people for refusing to beg.

The incident took place on February 15 in Rajkot. It came into light the next day after the attackers recorded the video of the transwoman stripping and shared it on social media platforms.

"They mercilessly pulled my hair, kicked me in my private parts, called names. They first beat me up at home, in the autorickshaw when they took me and then near the hotel on Gondal Road. They also shot a video of me stripping and as they thrashed me," Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

The transwoman, a Warli artist, was allegedly abducted from her home in Malviya Nagar and then beaten up for refusing to beg on the streets. "I didn't want to beg for money. I have a talent, which is adequate to lead a proper life, so I kept away from the others."

Some of the people of the group that assaulted her had left the group and joined the LGBTQ community and were learning Warli art with her. The community also helps the slum-dwellers in the city as social work. The assailants got furious when they saw more people joining the community.

After assaulting her, the group took her to a police station. The cops did not listen to her. Later, she was dropped home in a PCR van at 2:00 am. After observing the strong connection between assaulters and the police, she was scared for her life and refrained from lodging an FIR.

The survivor detailed the incident to Pune-based LGBTQ activist Damini Sinha later. Sinha said such incidents would increase if they go unchecked.

The transwoman was ready to file a complaint on Saturday with Sinha's help. However, before she stepped out of her home, a group of eunuchs knocked on her door. She immediately called the police and kept the door closed, following which the Malaviya Nagar police came soon and took her and the eunuchs to the station to lodge the FIR.

The police assured that the transwoman would be provided security, as she fears the group might attack again.

