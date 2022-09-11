Agrarian Distress! Know How Soil Health In India Is Becoming Incapable Of Supporting Farmers

Soil health is vital for crop yield and productivity as it increases crops' quantity and quality. However, poor knowledge and management of the same have wrecked healthy soils, leading to inferior produce and an economic crisis for farmers. The Soil Health Survey conducted in 2019-20 by the central government found that 55 per cent of the country's soil is deficient in nitrogen and 42 per cent in organic carbon and phosphorus.

Along with the increasing pollution, the pressure on farmers to deliver crops in quantity and quality is also advancing. To empower farmers with quick, affordable, and scalable soil health measurement techniques, Indian startups such as Gramophone, Krishitantra, and iPage are helping farmers optimize their crops, seeds, and nutrient choices across various seasons.

The co-founder and CEO of Gramophone, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "We are working with farmers to accelerate the adoption of sustainable farming practices. One part of this is effectively assessing soil health. It is like diagnostics in Healthcare, and we are bridging the gap between doctor post diagnostics. We provide a personalized Crop Management Calendar, and with an accurate understanding of soil health, enabling farmers to increase their yield, and at the same time, manage the farm sustainably."

Technology In Agriculture

Using technology in agricultural practices, like soil testing, can increase farmers' knowledge and put the right amount of information in the right place. The use of soil testing technology can assist farmers in shifting agricultural practices. It will guide them towards improving soil health, resulting in higher yields and income, promoting sustainable farming practices, and providing a better return on investment.

Soil degradation is a threat to every farmer, and proper soil management, followed by applying the correct fertilizers at the right moment, is a more efficient and financially better practice for a farmer. It brings increased uniformity of nutrient availability across the fields for more uniform crop growth. Hence, it will improve the nutritional balance, save money, and conserve energy by applying only the fertilizer needed.

