All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Supporting Queer Groups! Heres How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community

Image Credits: Evolve

LGBTQ+

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  9 Sep 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Founded in 2020, Evolve is the mental health app at a global level that is LGBTQ+ first. The app and its proprietary interface provide users with a virtual safe space and personalised, evidence-based interventions to improve their mental health.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Even as India celebrates the 4th anniversary of Section 377 being struck down and multiple other countries, including Singapore, having recently decriminalised homosexuality- the LGBTQ+ community remains the most underserved regarding their mental health needs. According to reports, three of five LGBTQ+ community members have suffered from several mental health problems, including anxiety and depression.

To tackle the issue, Anshul Kamath and Rohan Arora in 2020 co-founded Evolve, which is a mental health app at a global level that is LGBTQ+ first. According to the company, the team of Evolve has spent a considerable amount of time over the last year working with queer affirmative therapists, members of the community, as well as professors carrying out research in this space to truly understand the community's needs.

While sharing information with The Logical Indian, the startup mentioned that it now has over 2,50,000 users globally and was awarded the Best App for Personal Growth in 2021 by Google Play. The app and its proprietary interface provide users with a virtual safe space and personalised, evidence-based interventions to improve their mental health.

Evolve Raises Pre-Seed Round

The purpose-drive startup announced that they have successfully raised a pre-seed round of Rs 3 crore, and it was led by Rajesh Ranavat, Exec Director, Fung Strategic Holdings and saw participation from prominent angel investors, including co-founders of Dineout, Ankit Mehrotra and Nikhil Bakshi as well as senior global executives from Meta and McKinsey.

While commenting on the current situation, the co-founder of Evolve, Anshul Kamath, said, "Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are 3 to 4 times as likely to experience serious mental illness. We are proud to be one of the first companies globally solving for the community's needs, and our user growth and love are a testament to the quality of our offerings so far.

Kamath added, "We plan to use the funds secured to expand the core team at Evolve and invest in building a world-class product that continues to provide individual and collective safe spaces for users worldwide."

The Lead investor in Evolve, Rajesh Ranavat, said, "In a short period, Evolve has built a very compelling mental health app which operates totally on an interactive AI platform enabling it to scale up at a global level. The early success in terms of adoption by more than 200,000 users globally and recognition by Google Play as one of the top personal growth apps puts it in good stead for its next stage of growth."

Also Read: From Kollur's Mine To Tower Of London: Looking Back At Journey Of India's Kohinoor Taken By British In 1849

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
LGBTQ 
Mental Health 
Evolve 

Must Reads

Supporting Queer Groups! Here's How This Startup Is Improving Mental Health Of LGBTQ+ Community
A Detailed Analysis Of Economic Disruptions To Education In The Next 3 Years, From 2022 To 2025
Cropped Video Of Ashok Gehlot Drinking Holy Water With Misleading Claim Goes Viral
Karnataka Govt Sets Aside Rs 23 Crore As Monetary Aid For SC/ST Patients With Rare Diseases
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X