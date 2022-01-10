All section
With Max Ecofriendly Stations In India, Mumbai Central Railway Bags Environment, Cleanliness Shield

Sustainability
With Max Ecofriendly Stations In India, Mumbai Central Railway Bags Environment, Cleanliness Shield

Maharashtra,  10 Jan 2022 9:39 AM GMT

The department has also carried out multiple plantation drives and has used around 106 hectares of railways land, including the opening of 15 nurseries with 25 lakh saplings planted in the last six years.

Mumbai's central railway (CR) won the prestigious environment and cleanliness shield for having the maximum number of eco-friendly stations in the Indian Railways and for other measures taken to achieve sustainability goals.

Eco-Smart Stations

The shield was presented at the 66th National Railway Award 2021. Of the 750 eco-smart stations on Indian Railways, the central railway has 87, including the 58 eco-friendly ones.

The National Green Tribunal has awarded these stations the eco-smart tag, Free Press Journal reported.

These include Ambarnath, Ambivli, Badlapur, Bhandup, Bhiwandi, Byculla, CSMT, Chembur, Chinchpokli, Cotton Green, Currey Road, Dadar, Diva, Dombivli, Ghatkopar, Govandi, GTB Nagar, Kalwa, Kalyan, Kanjurmarg, Karjat, King's Circle, Kurla, Lonavla, LTT, Mankhurd, Masjid, Matunga, Mulund, Mumbra, Nahur, Panvel, Parel, Shahad, Sandhurst Road, Sewri, Sion, Thakurli, Thane, Tilak Nagar, Titwala, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Vikhroli, Vidyavihar, Vithalwadi, Airoli, Belapur, Ghansoli, Juinagar, Khandeshwar, Kharghar, Koperkhairane, Mansarovar, Nerul, Sanpada, Seawoods, Darave and Vashi stations of the Mumbai Division.

Most of these units have also got the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) gold certification.


ISO Certification Granted

Nearly 76 stations of the central railway have also managed to achieve International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) certification. The stations also have consent from the State/Central Pollution Control Board under The Water Act and Air Act, which is granted after achieving a satisfactory score, the report states.

How CR Is Reducing Carbon Footprints?

Lauding the department's efforts, CR general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said the railway has been consistent in setting up solar and wind energy plants in large numbers. Lahoti informed that the trains are equipped with bio-toilets, with proper hygiene, and avoid corrosion of tracks.

The department has also carried out multiple plantation drives and has used around 106 hectares of railways land, including the opening of 15 nurseries with 25 lakh saplings planted in the last six years.

