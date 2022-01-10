No PM Modi Photo In CoWIN Certificates In 5 Poll-Bound States, Replaced With Election Commission Guidelines

The CoWIN certificates issued after receiving one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image anymore. This will be applicable only in the five states where elections will be held next month, including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab.

What's Replacing PM's Image?

The image will be replaced with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) issued by the Election Commission of India. The political parties, candidates, and campaigners are expected to abide by the MCC guidelines regarding speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, general conduct, etc.

The guidelines are issued to conduct the elections lawfully. The Union Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform on Saturday, January 8, after the election schedule was announced, FirstPost reported.

Similar measures were taken last year when the elections were approaching in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

Photo For Personal Publicity

The PM's image in the vaccination certificate has been scrutinised by citizens and opposition party members several times.

At the time, Congress president Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged Modi used the certificates for 'Personal Publicity', rather than as a tool to save people's lives. She had launched a campaign, "Zimmedaar Kaun (Who is responsible), to highlight the central government's work on the vaccination programme.

"...the bitter truth is that from the beginning of the pandemic, vaccines in India became a tool for the Prime Minister's publicity rather than a tool to save the lives of the common people," the Congress leader had said.

Petitioner Demanding Removal Heavily Fined

According to the report, a petition was filed at the Kerala High Court seeking challenging PM Modi's photograph on vaccination certificates. The Court dismissed the plea stating that it was filed with a political and publicity motive. The petitioner was charged with a fine of Rs 1 Lakh.

