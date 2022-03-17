Himachal Pradesh Soon To Become India's First Green State; World Bank In Partnership

Himachal Pradesh is fastening its efforts to become India's first green state and become sustainability equipped. The World Bank has lent its hand and agreed to work with the state to explore areas where its support would maximise impact.

World Bank's VP Visits Himachal

World Bank Vice-President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, concluded the two-day visit to the state on Wednesday, March 15, and discussed the critical factors with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Schafer congratulated the CM for the government's continual progress in achieving renewable energy goals, agriculture, forest management, sanitation, etc. The two leaders discussed the state's progress towards a greener and more sustainable path and its vision for the future.

Thakur said the impactful partnership between the two institutions was essential for Himachal's growth.

"We look forward to further strengthening our engagement in clean and resilient infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture and water resource management. This will help us take forward our vision of becoming the first green state in India," The Weather Channel quoted the CM as saying.

The VP met other senior officials and the Chief Secretary of the state government, who shared their approach towards the green state's vision.

Ensuring 100% Support

The bank said it fully supported the CM's vision of ensuring 100 per cent of the state's energy needs are met through renewable and green energy sources by 2034.

"We look forward to continuing this partnership in the future," the VP said.

Projects Supported By World Bank



The international financial institution has partnered with Himachal Pradesh on various projects in hydropower, water supply, roads and agriculture since 2005. It committed over USD 1.5 billion to support the state in watershed development, green hydropower, infrastructure, and agriculture.

The Bank was also engaged in other development agendas of renewable energy, forest management, water and sanitation, and public financial management. So far, the Bank has an active portfolio of five projects in Himachal Pradesh, with total commitments of USD 473 million.

