Caste discrimination
Northern Railways Allocated Rs 13,200 Cr, 44% More Than South; TN MP Kanimozhi Calls Out Disparity

Credits: Facebook (Northern Railways), Times of India, Southern Railways 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Northern Railways Allocated Rs 13,200 Cr, 44% More Than South; TN MP Kanimozhi Calls Out Disparity

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

8,  17 March 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kanimozhi said that the budgetary allocation for the new lines in the Southern railways in the last four years, from 2019, has merely been ₹308 crores, but it is ₹31,008 crores for northern railways.

For the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, the central government has allocated ₹13,200 crores for the Northern railways for new lines, bringing better logistics solutions and other maintenance. The budget, however, is far more than what is allocated to the Southern railways. The zone has been allocated a meagre amount of ₹59 crores.

Long-Standing Disparity

The difference in budget allocation was pointed out by the Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, in the session on Wednesday, March 15.

The legislature questioned Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the massive discrepancy between the north and south in the budget allocations and urged him to look at the disparity. Several parliamentarians called out the Centre and shouted 'shame, shame', displaying their criticism, Deccan Herald reported.

"You keep talking about India being one nation. Railways also have to understand that it is one nation," the DMK MP said in the Lok Sabha.

Budget For New Lines In Southern Railways

The budgetary allocation for the new lines in the Southern railways in the last four years, from 2019, has merely been ₹308 crores, but it is ₹31,008 crores for northern railways.

"The gauge conversion project between Tiruchapalli-Thanjavur-Nagore-Karaikkal in Tamil Nadu includes new material modification and much more. However, the budget allocated for it is only Rs 121 crores, and there are many more such projects on the list," Kanimozhi said.

South Indians Not Getting Jobs At Railways

The difference between the north and south has been long-standing, especially in the amount given to the southern belt to that of the north. This year's budget has been criticised for only focusing on infrastructure facilities, and that would have been compensated had the infrastructure funds been distributed equally.

Kanimozhi also expressed her concerns over South Indians being denied jobs in railways, despite a large number of vacancies, more than 2.65 lakh.

Also Read: Boosting MSME, Govt Launches Innovative Scheme; Will Provide Design, Financial Aid To Bussiness

