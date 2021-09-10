All section
Going Green! IIT Hyderabad Builds Indias First Bio-Brick Building From Agro-Waste

Credits: India Today 

Sustainability
The Logical Indian Crew

Going Green! IIT Hyderabad Builds India's First Bio-Brick Building From Agro-Waste

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Telangana,  10 Sep 2021 6:55 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

For the building, a metal framework supports these bricks. The roof is made of bio-bricks over PVC sheets, which reduces heat by 5-6 degrees. The walls are cement-plastered to protect the bio-bricks from rain.

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and KIIT School of Architecture, Bhubaneshwar, have shown a new way of converting agricultural waste into a sustainable material and churning wealth out of it.

It is one of the most significant innovations, considering the massive air pollution agro-wase produces and the loss of fertile topsoil.

The institutes have developed bio-bricks for construction from agricultural waste products and constructed India's first bio-brick building as a sample. Besides, the product solves serves two purposes waste management and an eco-friendly approach to sustainable development. These bricks are economical as well.

A metal framework supports these bricks. The roof is made of bio-bricks over PVC sheets, which reduces heat by 5-6 degrees. The walls are cement-plastered to protect the bio-bricks from rain.

The institute inaugurated the building on Thursday, September 9. IIT-H Director BS Murthy called the innovation a perfect illustration of 'Wealth from Waste', The Indian Express reported.

The team will now propose the idea to the Ministry of Agriculture to promote the adoption of cost-effective buildings by the rural community.

Fathers Of The Innovation

The brilliants minds behind the innovation are research scholar Priyabrata Rautray and Avik Roy, Assistant Professor, KIIT School of Architecture, Bhubaneshwar. The research work was done under the supervision of Professor Deepak John Mathew, Head, Design Department, IIT Hyderabad and Dr Boris Eisenbart from Swinburne University of Technology, Australia.

Recognitions

The duo published two research papers on bio-bricks in 2019 at the international conferences at International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (ICED) at TU Delft, Netherlands, and ICoRD 2021, IIT Mumbai.

The team has also received a 'Special Recognition Trophy' for sustainable housing at Rural Innovators Start-Up Conclave 2019.

In April this year, they booked a patent for the material and its manufacturing technology.

Cost-Effective

Professor Mathew called the technology a game-changer for the farmers, who can use their agricultural waste and generate income from it. The material can be made on the site, reducing labour costs and opening employment opportunities for several locals.

According to the report, these bricks are 1/8 and 1/10 of weight for a similar volume compared to burnt clay bricks and concrete blocks. They cost about 2-3 in mass production.

Also Read: Innovative! Punjab Man Makes Toys, Mosquito Repellants Out Of Cigarette Butts

Writer : Devyani Madaik
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
IIT Hyderabad 
Bio-Bricks 
Agro-Waste 
sustainability 

