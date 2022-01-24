Electric Vehicle Charging Centres To Be Set Up In Railway Stations: NITI Aayog

Government public policy thinks tank NITI Aayog has drafted a policy for Indian Railways to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging terminals at railway stations. This will apply to all the stations across the country.

Part Of Net-Zero Carbon Emission Goal

The initiative is a part of the Centre's target of cutting India's carbon emission by 1 billion tons (1 Gt) by 2030. It is also a part of the government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV scheme (FAME-II) of EVs, promoting citizens to use electric vehicles and increase E-mobility.

Under the scheme, the government will support nearly 7,000 e-buses, 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric four-wheelers and one million electric two-wheelers through subsidy.

Draft With Railway Ministry

According to the Hindustan Times report, the draft has been shared with the Ministry of Railways, along with recommendations for renewable energy supply to the charging facilities in line with the Railways stations' aim to become zero carbon emitter.

"Railway stations are landmark locations, and they play a unique role in the entire transport sector, which make them strategic locations for providing public charging solutions for EVs," HT quoted Kant as saying.

NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, informed that the agency is in talks with the ministry to set up the infrastructure in 123 redeveloped stations. For the rest, the ministry can prepare a strategy to implement the charging facilities.

EV Benefits

EVs' maintenance and running costs are low compared to conventional vehicles, and they can be conveniently charged at homes.

Most importantly, they can also help boost fuel economy, lower fuel costs, and reduce emissions. It is a viable alternative in addressing the challenges of climate change and other environmental concerns and help achieve energy demand, energy storage and attain ecological sustainability.

Also Read: 'Will Hamper COVID Relief Efforts': US Org's Plea Against Centre's Refusal Of Renewing FCRA License For 6000 NGOs