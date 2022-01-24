All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Will Hamper COVID Relief Efforts: US Orgs Plea Against Centres Refusal Of Renewing FCRA License For 6000 NGOs

Image Credits: Times of India, Wikimedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Will Hamper COVID Relief Efforts': US Org's Plea Against Centre's Refusal Of Renewing FCRA License For 6000 NGOs

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  24 Jan 2022 12:14 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The petition filed by a US-based NGO, Global Peace Initiative, highlighted the effects of licence cancellation on COVID-19 relief efforts that the NGOs have been carrying out since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed against the Centre's decision of cancelling Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of 6,000 NGOs for receiving foreign funding. The petition states the decision is violating the rights of the organisations and their workers.

Adverse Effects On COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The plea scheduled to be heard on Monday, January 24, has been filed by US-based NGO, Global Peace Initiative. It highlighted the effects of licence cancellation on COVID-19 relief efforts that the NGOs have been carrying out since the beginning of the pandemic.

These NGOs have millions of Indians at the time of adversity, and their roles have been recognised by the Centre as well as government think tank NITI Aayog. Non-renewal could hit their operations, the plea reads.

Extending Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

According to the NDTV report, the organisation sought the extension of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, at least until COVID-19 remains a 'national disaster', as termed by the Centre.

"This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the COVID-19 virus... The cancellation at this time will hamper relief efforts and lead to denial of aid to citizens in need," the report read.

Licenses Of 12,000 NGOs Expired

After the major controversy surrounding Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity regarding non-renewal of the license, the union ministry had informed on January 1 that the FCRA licences of over 12,000 NGOs and other organisations have expired.

A few days later, in January, the license for Mother Teresa's charity was renewed and remains valid till 2026.

The information regarding the 12,000 NGOs was accessed by selected journalists through Whatsapp, attributed to government sources.

Also Read: Annual Income Of Poorest Indians Tanks 53% In 2020-21, Affluents See 39% Rise: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Global Peace Initiative 
petition 
renewal 
FCRA License 
NGOs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X