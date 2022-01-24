'Will Hamper COVID Relief Efforts': US Org's Plea Against Centre's Refusal Of Renewing FCRA License For 6000 NGOs

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed against the Centre's decision of cancelling Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of 6,000 NGOs for receiving foreign funding. The petition states the decision is violating the rights of the organisations and their workers.

Adverse Effects On COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The plea scheduled to be heard on Monday, January 24, has been filed by US-based NGO, Global Peace Initiative. It highlighted the effects of licence cancellation on COVID-19 relief efforts that the NGOs have been carrying out since the beginning of the pandemic.

These NGOs have millions of Indians at the time of adversity, and their roles have been recognised by the Centre as well as government think tank NITI Aayog. Non-renewal could hit their operations, the plea reads.

Extending Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

According to the NDTV report, the organisation sought the extension of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, at least until COVID-19 remains a 'national disaster', as termed by the Centre.

"This is especially relevant at a time when the country is facing the third wave of the COVID-19 virus... The cancellation at this time will hamper relief efforts and lead to denial of aid to citizens in need," the report read.

Licenses Of 12,000 NGOs Expired

After the major controversy surrounding Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity regarding non-renewal of the license, the union ministry had informed on January 1 that the FCRA licences of over 12,000 NGOs and other organisations have expired.

A few days later, in January, the license for Mother Teresa's charity was renewed and remains valid till 2026.

The information regarding the 12,000 NGOs was accessed by selected journalists through Whatsapp, attributed to government sources.

