Sustainability

Chandigarh: Class 10 Boy Builds Motorbike From Scrap Material

A student of Class 10th, Gaurav residing in Chandigarh has managed to put together materials from different sources and come up with a motorcycle. His unique method of assembling various components of vehicle and building a new motorcycle from the leftovers has left all amazed.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Chandigarh   |   30 Oct 2020 8:11 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Chandigarh: Class 10 Boy Builds Motorbike From Scrap Material

Image Credits: ANI Twitter

A class 10th student in Chandigarh has managed to put together materials from different sources and come up with a motorcycle.

His attempt of building a new motorcycle from the scrap has left many amazed. His motorcycle is the best example of what can be created out of scrap material. His newly built bike out of scrap material runs on petrol and it can cover up to 80 km on a litre of fuel.

However, this is not the first time he has created something from scrap. Three years ago, he had even made an electric bike using scrap material. The only drawback with the electric bike was the lack of speed, and this urged him to convert it into petrol. In his self-built motorcycle, the front part of the bike uses a tyre from a bicycle.

The rear half part of the vehicle seems to be complete from a motorcycle, including the chassis, engine, transmission and the wheel. Apart from that, he has even managed to put on rearview mirrors and lights. The image of the bike is being shared by the netizens. He has been praised online for his efforts.

Apart from safety concerns associated with the motorcycle, his ability at building something useful out of scrap material deserves appreciation.

Also Read: Delhi's Shyam Rasoi Offers Complete Meal At Re 1 Amid COVID-19, Serves 1000 People Every Day

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian