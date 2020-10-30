Chandigarh: Class 10 Boy Builds Motorbike From Scrap Material

A class 10th student in Chandigarh has managed to put together materials from different sources and come up with a motorcycle.

His attempt of building a new motorcycle from the scrap has left many amazed. His motorcycle is the best example of what can be created out of scrap material. His newly built bike out of scrap material runs on petrol and it can cover up to 80 km on a litre of fuel.

However, this is not the first time he has created something from scrap. Three years ago, he had even made an electric bike using scrap material. The only drawback with the electric bike was the lack of speed, and this urged him to convert it into petrol. In his self-built motorcycle, the front part of the bike uses a tyre from a bicycle.

The rear half part of the vehicle seems to be complete from a motorcycle, including the chassis, engine, transmission and the wheel. Apart from that, he has even managed to put on rearview mirrors and lights. The image of the bike is being shared by the netizens. He has been praised online for his efforts.

Apart from safety concerns associated with the motorcycle, his ability at building something useful out of scrap material deserves appreciation.

