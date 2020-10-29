Delhi's Shyam Rasoi Offers Complete Meal At Re 1 Amid COVID-19, Serves 1000 People Every Day

A Delhi eatery based is offering a complete meal at just ₹1. Outside this eatery, people from all walks of life could be spotted lining up to get meals.

Everyday between 11 am to 1 pm, 51-year-old Parvin Kumar Goyal has been distributing food in his eatery Nangloi's Shyam Rasoi in Bhooto Wali Gali, for the last two months. On a daily basis up to 2,000 Delhiites eat from there and they also provide parcel services to nearby places such as Inderlok, Sai Mandir, via e-rickshaws, according to him.



In addition, Goyal shared that they receive donations from people through digital payments. Apart from this, many people have also offered ration that has helped them continue their services. For running services of the eatery, he has hired six helpers whom he pays ₹300-400 depending on the sale. Besides this, even locals and college students have also come forward for help.

Delhi: 'Shyam Rasoi', near Shiv Mandir in Nangloi is serving food to people at Re 1.



Praveen Goyal, owner says "People donate in kind & help financially. Earlier the cost of food was Rs 10, but we reduced it to Re 1 to attract more people. At least 1,000 ppl eat here each day." pic.twitter.com/QKJ3htAsQN — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

For attracting more people to consume food, the price per thali has been reduced from ₹10 to ₹1. The area used by the eatery has been provided to Goyal by Ranjeet Singh, a businessman. Since NGT closed down the factory, he gave the space to him. The meal includes rice, roti, soya pulao, paneer, soybean, and halwa, and the menu changes every day.

