Image Credit: Challenergy 

Sustainability
Leading Innovation! This Japanese Startup Designs Wind Turbine To Generate Energy In Typhoons

Ronit Kumar Singh

17 Nov 2022

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Companies and governments globally are rushing to install renewable energy to cut carbon emissions. Taking it a step further, a startup in Japan designed a wind turbine that works and generates energy in cyclonic conditions.

In a bid to cut carbon emissions and contribute to the generation of clean energy, several companies, and state heads are on the run to install renewable energy sources. Various areas might not fit the requirement to install wind turbines, solar panels, and other technologies pertaining to diverse conditions.

Generally, countries that face regular storms or suffer from cyclonic conditions find it challenging to instate wind turbines, a primary tool for generating energy. To combat such a situation, a Japanese startup, Challenergy, designed and developed a wind turbine that harnesses typhoon energy.

Challenges & Changing Them Into Source

In a country like Japan, where renewables are the fastest-growing energy source, most of them are powered by the sun, the government has started promoting wind energy, primarily through the offshore wind.

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, Japan experiences 26 tropical storms and typhoons annually on average. Furthermore, climate experts have warned of more frequent and powerful cyclonic conditions in the country as the world is going through a phase of abrupt climate change.

In such adverse situations, generating power through wind is tough. The founder of Challenergy, Atsushi Shimizu, said, "One of our goals is to turn typhoons into a strength." The startup aims to leverage the vast energy brought by typhoons as they don't consider it a disaster but a source of energy.

How Would These Turbines Operate?

Conventional wind turbines feature propeller blades that are more vulnerable to cyclones and storms. With technological advancements, the startup has brought the 'Magnus Vertical Axis Wind Turbine', which uses giant sweeping revolutions for upright square ones that spin on a horizontal axis to the direction of the wind.

The operational structure helps capture the energy and makes the design of the turbine sturdier. Such problem-solving innovations can solve problems for various countries, including the Philippines, Taiwan, and China, as they face similar challenges.

