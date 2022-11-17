Indian Basketball Legend Abbas Moontasir Passes Away At 80: A Look Back At His Sports Journey

After a prolonged illness, the former India basketball captain and Arjuna awardee, Gulam Abbas Moontasir, passed away aged 80 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The legendary player inspires hundreds of young basketball players due to his aggressive playing style.

He has always been a firebrand personality and outspoken in public spaces, which was also reflected in his game. He was suspended from playing the sport several times in his career due to frequent run-ins with referees and officials.

While recalling the past, the coach of the state women's basketball team, Nizar Ahmed Koya, said, "We would meet quite often on the courts, and he would talk just basketball. He was a regular at matches and practice sessions till a year or so before the pandemic, before his health issues stopped him from stepping out frequently," Hindustan Times reported.

Early Life Of Moontasir

Born in Mumbai, Moontasir started playing basketball at the age of nine at the local courts of Nagpada, Central Mumbai. He attended the Antonio D'Souza school and DG Ruparel College to complete his education. But he always had an attraction towards sports, especially basketball.

He was always seen playing basketball for his school, university, and the Maharashtra state. Giving a kickstart to his career, he made his international debut in Mumbai in 1960 against Australia. Later, he represented his country in the quadrangular in Colombo in 1964 and played the game with exceptional skills and an aggressive style.

The legendary player received global recognition after he captained the Indian side at Asian Basketball Championship in 1969 and 1975, held in Bangkok. During the matches, the basketball fans saw a spark inside him, and people started calling him the real angry man of the 1970s due to his aggression on the court.

India's Top Basketball Player By 22

Moontasir became one of India's top basketball players by age 22 and managed to get several international recognitions for the country. After attending international tournaments, he identified three main problems in basketball: outdated method of game, ridiculous refereeing, and constant bickering by the Basketball Federation of India. He raised his concerns in the public domain, due to which he was banned from playing basketball for three years.

He became the first basketball player from India in 1970 to receive the Arjuna Award and continued playing till 1986 when he represented the Railways in the Federation Cup. He also made a place in popular culture and worked in a few Bollywood films.

