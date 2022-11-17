All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Basketball Legend Abbas Moontasir Passes Away At 80: A Look Back At His Sports Journey

Image Credit: Alchetron

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Basketball Legend Abbas Moontasir Passes Away At 80: A Look Back At His Sports Journey

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Maharashtra,  17 Nov 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The former India basketball captain and Arjuna awardee, Gulam Abbas Moontasir, passed away in Mumbai. From Nagpada Basketball Association to the International stage, he has always been an aggressive player with a unique physical style on the court.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After a prolonged illness, the former India basketball captain and Arjuna awardee, Gulam Abbas Moontasir, passed away aged 80 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The legendary player inspires hundreds of young basketball players due to his aggressive playing style.

He has always been a firebrand personality and outspoken in public spaces, which was also reflected in his game. He was suspended from playing the sport several times in his career due to frequent run-ins with referees and officials.

While recalling the past, the coach of the state women's basketball team, Nizar Ahmed Koya, said, "We would meet quite often on the courts, and he would talk just basketball. He was a regular at matches and practice sessions till a year or so before the pandemic, before his health issues stopped him from stepping out frequently," Hindustan Times reported.

Early Life Of Moontasir

Born in Mumbai, Moontasir started playing basketball at the age of nine at the local courts of Nagpada, Central Mumbai. He attended the Antonio D'Souza school and DG Ruparel College to complete his education. But he always had an attraction towards sports, especially basketball.

He was always seen playing basketball for his school, university, and the Maharashtra state. Giving a kickstart to his career, he made his international debut in Mumbai in 1960 against Australia. Later, he represented his country in the quadrangular in Colombo in 1964 and played the game with exceptional skills and an aggressive style.

The legendary player received global recognition after he captained the Indian side at Asian Basketball Championship in 1969 and 1975, held in Bangkok. During the matches, the basketball fans saw a spark inside him, and people started calling him the real angry man of the 1970s due to his aggression on the court.

India's Top Basketball Player By 22

Moontasir became one of India's top basketball players by age 22 and managed to get several international recognitions for the country. After attending international tournaments, he identified three main problems in basketball: outdated method of game, ridiculous refereeing, and constant bickering by the Basketball Federation of India. He raised his concerns in the public domain, due to which he was banned from playing basketball for three years.

He became the first basketball player from India in 1970 to receive the Arjuna Award and continued playing till 1986 when he represented the Railways in the Federation Cup. He also made a place in popular culture and worked in a few Bollywood films.

Also Read: Bengaluru Gears Up To Be India's First Arogya City By Reducing Growth Of Non-Communicable Diseases

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Gulam Abbas Moontasir 
Basketball 
Maharashtra 

Must Reads

'All I Get Is Disappointment': After 8 Years Of Rio Olympics, This Judoka Still Awaits His Due Recognition
Indian Basketball Legend Abbas Moontasir Passes Away At 80: A Look Back At His Sports Journey
My Story: 'I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment'
Victim-Shaming & Media Hounding, Netizens React To Gruesome Delhi Murder Case
Similar Posts
All I Get Is Disappointment: After 8 Years Of Rio Olympics, This Judoka Still Awaits His Due Recognition
Sports

'All I Get Is Disappointment': After 8 Years Of Rio Olympics, This Judoka Still Awaits His Due...

Apoorva Chakrayat
Chess Player Bhakti Kulkarni Becomes Goas First Woman Recipient Of Prestigious Arjuna Award
Sports

Chess Player Bhakti Kulkarni Becomes Goa's First Woman Recipient Of Prestigious Arjuna Award

The Logical Indian Crew
FIFA World Cup: Meet This Keralite, Representing India On Global Stage As Belgiums Wellness Coach
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Meet This Keralite, Representing India On Global Stage As Belgium's Wellness Coach

The Logical Indian Crew
IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: Aerospace Engineer Nihal Baig Finishes First In Challenging Triathlon Race
Sports

IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: Aerospace Engineer Nihal Baig Finishes First In Challenging Triathlon Race

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Boxers Lovlina, Parveen Clinches Gold; Minakshi Signs Off With Silver At Asian Championships
Sports

Indian Boxers Lovlina, Parveen Clinches Gold; Minakshi Signs Off With Silver At Asian Championships

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X