All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Waste To Value! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Upcycling Food Waste By Black Soldier Fly Larvae

Image Credit: Loopworm

Sustainability

Waste To Value! This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Upcycling Food Waste By Black Soldier Fly Larvae

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  29 July 2022 4:15 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-29T09:45:34+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Established in 2019 by 2 IITians, 'Loopworm' is working in the 'Waste to Value' biotechnology space, primarily focused on upcycling food waste to high-value raw materials by using 'Black Soldier Fly Larvae.'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Numerous startups inspired by the sustainability model have started upcycling industry by-products into valuable raw materials. Interestingly, a Bengaluru-based startup 'Loopwarm' works in the 'Waste to Value' biotechnology space. It upcycles food industry by-products and organic waste to high-value raw materials for various industries.

Established in 2019 by two IIT-mates, the startup is on a mission to solve the global protein deficiency and waste generation issues by farming 'Black Soldier Fly Larvae' that converts food waste to animal feed and pet food.

In this way, the company creates a highly protein-rich diet for fisheries and poultry farms by farming insects to feed them using food waste that currently lands in landfills and creating a perfect "Sustainable Loop".

What Is The Future?

Protein demand to feed the increasing population is expected to grow by 70 per cent globally in the next 30 years. In India, 80 per cent of the population remains protein deficient. At Loopworm, they endeavour to solve this problem by providing sustainable insect protein, oil, and other products for fishes, shrimps, pigs, and poultry.

In 2019, Ankit Alok Bagaria and Abhi Gawri started the company to revolutionise the food industry. Founder Ankit while talking to The Logical Indian, said, "I realised that waste from various industries and Agri by-products could be used efficiently to solve global problems and to create a world without any risk of food security. My vision is to create a robust network of 1000+ decentralised insect farming units, upcycling 2 Million Tonnes per annum of food rejects and producing 100,000 Tonnes per annum of sustainable protein by 2027."

Waste Into Protein By Insects

LoopWorm' combines two words - 'Loop' & 'Worm'. It reflects that worms are used to create a sustainable food & feed source and bring food waste back into the loop using nature. The startup is developing a high-grade insect-based sustainable protein for poultry, aquaculture, and pets, among other industries.

The company's vision is to produce sustainable food and feed for tomorrow, and they do so by bringing food waste back into the circular loop. The sustainability-driven startup is also contributing toward the United Nations 8 Sustainable development goals (SDGs), including Goal number 12, which marks Responsible consumption and production, and Goal number 13- Climate Action.

Also Read: Monkeypox: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Includes Three-Layered Mask, 21-Day Isolation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Black Soldier Fly Larvae 
Loopworm 
Bengaluru 

Must Reads

Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False
Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu
From Waste To Energy Source! This EV Charging Station Is Utilising Food Waste For Power Generation
Family Of Civil Servants! 4 Siblings From UP's Lalganj District Crack UPSC Exam, Serve As IAS & IPS Officers
Similar Posts
Managing Plastic Pollution: Know How This Tamil Nadu-Based Startup Is Creating Biodegradable Alternative To Plastic Bags
Sustainability

Managing Plastic Pollution: Know How This Tamil Nadu-Based Startup Is Creating Biodegradable...

The Logical Indian Crew
Life Navrangi! Know How This Web Drama Creatively Showcases Faecal Sludge Management In India
Sustainability

Life Navrangi! Know How This Web Drama Creatively Showcases Faecal Sludge Management In India

Ronit Kumar Singh
Green Future! BESCOM To Set Up 140 Charging Stations Across Bengaluru In Six Months
Sustainability

Green Future! BESCOM To Set Up 140 Charging Stations Across Bengaluru In Six Months

The Logical Indian Crew
Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And Responsible Travelling
Sustainability

Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And...

Anusha Ramesh
Going Green! Mumbai Now Home To Indias First EV Charging Station Powered By Food Waste
Sustainability

Going Green! Mumbai Now Home To India's First EV Charging Station Powered By Food Waste

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X