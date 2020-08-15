Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute To Four 'Greatest Left-Handed Legends' Of Cricket

On the occasion of 'International Lefthanders Day', celebrated on August 13, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to "the greatest left-handed legends" of cricket.

"Here's a tribute to some of the greatest left handed legends the game has produced. Add on to this golden list and share with me your favorite left-handed batsmen #InternationalLeftHandersDay," Singh tweeted.

Singh, who is also a left-hander, shared a combined picture of former West Indies great Brian Lara, ex-Aussie cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, and his former teammate and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

While Lara has scored 10405 runs in ODIs, both Gilchrist and Hayden have over 15000 international runs each to their names, according to The Indian Express.



Meanwhile, in his 15-year-long career, former skipper Ganguly has scored over 18000 international runs.

In his career, 38-year-old Singh has played 40 Tests in which he scored 1,900 runs at an average of 33. Singh, who made his international debut in an ODI against Kenya in 2000 also played 304 ODIs in which he scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.5.

Singh also played 58 T20Is for India in which he scored 1,177 runs at an average of 28, and also spearheaded India's victories in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. He later retired from professional cricket in June 2019.

'International Lefthanders Day' is celebrated every year on August 13 to mark the uniqueness of an individual who performs most of their tasks with their left hand. It was first observed in 1976 by Dean R Cambell, the founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc.