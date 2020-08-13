Ahead Of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals' Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday, August 12. This is the first COVID-19 case to be reported among the league franchises days before their departure for the UAE, the venue for this year's IPL.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE and will continue till November 10. The original start date of March 29 was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE," the franchise said in a statement.

Yagnik, who was a wicket-keeper batsman for Rajasthan in domestic cricket, took to Twitter to urge everyone who had come in physical contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested.

"Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!" he tweeted.