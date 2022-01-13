16-Year-Old Tasnim Mir Grabs Title Of World No 1 In Badminton

India received excellent news in sports as badminton player Tasnim Mir grabbed the title of under-19 World No. 1 in the girls singles, reported Times of India. According to the rankings released by Badminton World Federation (BWF) U-19, Tasnim scored 10,810 points.

Tasnim Mir has now become the first Indian to achieve this title. Before her, neither two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu nor London bronze winner Saina Nehwal could accomplish this feat.

The 16-year-old Tasnim is from Gujarat. She had started her training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in 2017 and then shifted to the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati in 2020 to train with her mixed doubles partner Ayan Rashid.

In a statement given to TOI, Tasnim said, "I am really thrilled by this feat. It's a great honour. I was not expecting this at all as I stopped playing in this age group. I was World No. 2 last year and never thought I will become No. 1."

Tasnim Mir's Accomplishments

Tasnim has always been hard-working to achieve her goals. She has always been an achiever from childhood and is now being coached by Edwin Iriawan of Indonesia for the senior category.

At the minor age of 14, she had won the National Junior Champion (U-19). She has claimed the national crown in the categories under-13, under-15 and under-19 girls' singles. In 2018, she won the U-15 singles and doubles titles at the All-India Sub-Junior ranking tournaments held in Hyderabad and Nagpur. The following year, in 2019, she won the title at the Asian U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships in Indonesia. She also won the President Cup Nepal Junior Championships in Kathmandu in 2020. Tasnim Mir was also ranked World No. 1 in the junior category, reported the Indian Express.

Social Media Filled With Best Wishes

As the news of Tasnim Mir claiming World No. 1 status in U-19 girls singles surfaced, Twitter was filled with the best wishes for her.

Congratulations to Tasnim Mir #1 on becoming the number one ranked badminton player in the Junior Women's Singles rankings





