All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
14-Yr-Old Bharath Subramaniyam Becomes Indias 73rd Chess Grand Master

Photo Credit: Wikimedia and Unsplash

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

14-Yr-Old Bharath Subramaniyam Becomes India's 73rd Chess Grand Master

Dimpal Gulwani

Writer: Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Remote Intern

She is an Multimedia Journalism student, currently pursuing the course at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Her interests is on reporting, editing, working on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, InDesign, Audacity.

See article by Dimpal Gulwani

India,  10 Jan 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The teenager from Chennai managed to score 6.5 points from the nine rounds along with four others to finish overall seventh in the event held at Cattolica

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam became India's 73rd Chess Grandmaster on Sunday after securing his third and final GM norm at an event in Italy. The teenager from Chennai managed to score 6.5 points from the nine rounds along with four others to finish overall seventh in the event held at Cattolica, as reported by NDTV.

"I played four back-to-back tournaments, and getting my final norm is a big relief, and it is yet to sink in. The key thing here is that I was able to play good chess over a period of time, and that pleased me," Subramaniyam told The Times of India.

Grandmaster Title- It's meaning and Subramaniyam's journey

Grandmaster is the title given out by the world chess organization, The International Chess Federation (FIDE), to chess players. In order to become a Grand Master, one has to bag three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. Elo is a rating system method used to calculate players' relative skill levels, here in chess.

Bharath secured his first GM norm after bagging 11th place at the Aeroflot Open in Moscow in February 2020. He secured the second norm after finishing 4th in the Junior Roundtable Under 21 tournament in Bulgaria in October 2021 with 6.5 points.

He registered his win for the final GM norm in Italy on Sunday to become India's 73rd Grandmaster.

Congratulations Are In Order

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) congratulated him for achieving the title. "Fourteen-year-old Bharath Subramaniyam becomes the 73rd Grandmaster of the country after completing his final GM Norm and crossing the 2500 rating at Vergani Cup Open in Italy. All India Chess Federation congratulates Bharath for the achievement," AICF stated on its website.

M Shyam Sundar, Subramaniyam's coach and a grandmaster himself, tweeted to congratulate the teenager for his achievement and suggested focusing on new goals this year. "When I began training him, he was a little averse to taking risks, but that's not the case anymore. Bharath has become more flexible in his approach. He has also gotten sharper with his preparations," Shyam told TOI.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian player M R Lalith Babu emerged winner in the tournament with seven points. He got the winning title based on a better tie-breaker score after a tie with three players including Anton Korobov (Ukraine).

Subramaniyam had become an International master in 2019 at the age of 11.

Mitrabha Guha became India's 72nd chess Grandmaster last year in November following Sankalp Gupta, who became India's 71st chess Grandmaster two days prior.

Also Read: Tripura Adopts Gas-Based Tea Processing Amid Ongoing Coal Crisis

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Dimpal Gulwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
chess 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X