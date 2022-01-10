Tripura Adopts Gas-Based Tea Processing Amid Ongoing Coal Crisis

All section
Tripura,  10 Jan 2022 7:22 AM GMT

The Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL) is set to provide the needed gas for the processing of tea in two factories at Durgabari in the first place, revealed Tripura Tea Development Corporation Chairman.

In order to secure an alternative power source to fight back the perennial crisis of coal in the country, Tripura Tea Development Corporation decided to pen an agreement with Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL) to modify two of its factories into gas-based processing units.

The TNGCL is set to provide the needed gas for the processing of tea in two factories at Durgabari in the first place, revealed Santosh Saha- Tripura Tea Development Corporation Chairman.

A Friendlier Alternative

During a recent brief to the media personnel on the sidelines of a meeting, Saha was quoted as saying by ANI, "Coal crisis is persistent here in this part of the country. To tackle this, we have signed an agreement with the TNGCL."

He also added that they have already started the initial work for the extension of gas lines for the factories in the Durgabari area and will be done by February next.

As per Saha, the next processing season is scheduled to start from the end of March this year or the first week of April. Meanwhile, the two factories which belong to Tripura Tea Development Corporation and the co-operative society of the local small tea growers might be completely transformed into a gas-based processing unit.

Replacing Coal

Furthermore, Saha also stated that since its formation 42 years ago, the tea body of Tripura managed to earn a profit of a little more than ₹ 1 crore for the first time.

While speaking about the production of green tea, Saha stated the TTDC will be forming a network of Green Tea growers in Tripura to make sure that the manufacture could be channelized in the right path and people's demands may be fulfilled.

Also Read: PM Modi's Security Breach: FIR Lodged Against 150 Unknown People In Punjab's Ferozepur​

coal 
Tripura 
Tea 

