Indias Tokyo Olympics Bronze Winning Clash Against Germany, Voted 3rd Best At FIH Favourite Match Of 2021

Photo Credit: Twitter

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Tokyo Olympics Bronze Winning Clash Against Germany, Voted 3rd Best At FIH Favourite Match Of 2021

India,  13 Jan 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

In a historic match against Germany, the 'Men In Blue' had scripted one of the most iconic comebacks, after bouncing back from a 1-3 deficit to winning the game 5-4 at full-time.

The India men's hockey team's bronze medal bout against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics has been awarded third place in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Favourite Match of 2021 poll.

In what can only be described as a roller coaster of a year for the Indian hockey team which saw fans reaching a fever pitch right ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The display of the Indian squad at the quadrennial games also did not let the nation down as the men's hockey team managed to clinch a historic bronze medal back in August 2021.

A Historical Match

With this, Indian hockey fans across the world went gaga in magnificent style as the Manpreet Singh-led squad's nerve-wracking 5-4 victory over Germany in the bronze medal match helped them secure third place in the FIH Favourite Match of 2021 polls.

"This match, this historic win against Germany holds a special significance for the country as it not only ended the 41-year long wait, but also brought a new era for Indian hockey. The support from the Indian hockey fans has been overwhelming and we thank each and everyone who voted this match as their favourite one," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam was quoted as saying as reported by ANI.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the Indian Men's Hockey Team for this remarkable achievement and we wish them success in their future endeavours," he added.

Olympic Bronze For India

In a historic match against Germany, the 'Men In Blue' had scripted one of the most iconic comebacks, after bouncing back from a 1-3 deficit to winning the game 5-4 at full-time. In the game, Simranjeet Singh bagged a brace, while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Hardik Singh found the back of the net each to help the team script history in Tokyo.

Also Read: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 10 Lakh To Next Of Kin Of Workers Who Died Cleaning Sewers​

