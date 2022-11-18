FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's What Indian Fans Expect From Mega Football Tournament At Qatar

The world's biggest tournament with millions of spectators is scheduled to commence on November 20 (Sunday) in Qatar. The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition is the most anticipated and awaited tournament for several reasons. The Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi will have the last chance to showcase his aggression and skills on the field.

The first world cup, which will be held around the winter, will see participation from 32 teams fighting for the golden cup in 64 matches for 29 days. The soccer fans paused watching league plays, focusing on the mega tournament in Qatar, whose national team would open the game in a head-to-head against Ecuador.

The Middle Eastern country, which has already been under the spotlight for unwanted reasons, from alcohol limitations to allegations of bribing officials, is set to make the world cup possible. Football fans from across the world have already started arriving in the country, where some are staying in floating hotels and night tents made exclusively for their arrivals.

Indian Fans' Eyes On To Messi, Kylian

While talking with The Logical Indian, football lovers from Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai have opened up about their expectations from football players. Many of them want Lionel Messi to lead the tournament for Argentina. Being a seven-time world player of the year, he might have been saving his 35-year-old legs for one last goal in Qatar.

The best player in the tournament, aged 23, Kylian Mbappe, is only getting better. Indian fans hope to see him again with the same performance and aggression. In the 2022 tournament, the speedy striker can match the great Pele in being a champion at his first two world cups.

'Hoping For India To Play World Cup'

Most of the Indian fans, while excited about the World Cup in Qatar, hopes to see India playing the world's biggest soccer tournament in the coming years. A football enthusiast from Delhi, Sourit Sanyal, while conversing with The Logical Indian, said, "The hopes to see India in the World Cup remain alive."

He added, "The Blue Tigers will attempt to make it to the World Cup Finals through the AFC FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 edition scheduled to take place in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The 2026 one provides a chance since it will also be the first time a total of 48 teams across six confederations will get to play in the World Cup finals."

Another football jock, Rachit Mishra, who hails from Kolkata, mentioned, "FIFA World Cup is the world's most anticipated tournament. We eagerly await that day when India will enter the field roaring in the Blue jersey." He added that he wants Argentina to lift the 2022 golden cup as this is the last time Messi will sprint on the field.

Expectations From The Tournament

As Indian fans breathlessly await the upcoming Sunday, which will mark the beginning of the tournament, they expect fair gameplay throughout the matches played in Qatar. The fans are sceptical of its ethical values because the country has already been accused of bribing officials for hosting rights.

A Mumbai state-level soccer enthusiast, Rahul Maheshwari, said he wants to see a great sporting event. He added, "We see tournaments like FIFA World Cup to learn new skills and see the sporting spirit. I hope that the players would do justice with their fans worldwide."

The tournament will bring all the sports lovers together under one roof cheering for the best teams and players. With a hope of a special edition, Indian football fans are ready to make it memorable in their own way.

Also Read: Around 1 Billion Young People At Risk Of Hearing Loss From Unsafe Listening Practices; Reveals Study