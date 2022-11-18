Around 1 Billion Young People At Risk Of Hearing Loss From Unsafe Listening Practices; Reveals Study

People like loud music, especially when listening through headphones. The trend of attending tumultuous music venues is becoming more popular among teenagers. Unfortunately, it's not a safe listening practice as it can affect health adversely.

Around one billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing loss from attending loud music venues and listening with headphones. The World Health Organisation (WHO)-led study called on young people to be more careful and attentive while listening to music and avoid unsafe listening practices.

Findings Of WHO-Led Study

The study urged the music system manufacturers and governments to draw attention to the issue and act accordingly. It was published in the BMJ Global Health journal, which looked at data from 33 different studies conducted over the last 20 years covering nearly 20,000 participants.

Furthermore, the research found that 24 per cent of surveyed young people worldwide had unsafe listening habits, and 48 per cent were exposed to hazardous noise at entertainment venues (nightclubs, concerts, and so).

The first author and an audiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, Lauren Dillard, said, "The best way for people to lessen their risk of hearing loss from headphones is to turn down the volume and listen for shorter periods."

According to health standards, people listening to music through devices choose volumes up to 105 dB. People attending entertainment venues are exposed to a sound range of 104 to 112 dB, exceeding the set levels of 80dB and 75 dB for adults and children, respectively.

What's The Way Forward?

While interacting with The Logical Indian, Senior Consultant and Chief of ENT, Dr Ashish Vashisht, said, "Hearing loss due to loud volume music is a well-known issue in the society. Listening to sound at an above certain level can also lead to permanent hearing loss."

"We live in a digital age where listening to music, especially for young people, through headphones is a common practice. But everyone should ensure that the device is of superior quality- having a noise-capping mechanism. It will allow us to listen to music but at a safe level of volume."

The senior medical consultant also mentioned that there might be psychological and behavioural changes in youngsters due to listening to loud music. He said, "In common, children come to us with complaints of headache and hearing loss. Most importantly, some children also face behavioural changes- anger, frustration, sound intolerance, and irritation."

According to the WHO-led report, headphone users should use smartphone apps to monitor sound levels. At entertainment venues, the report mentioned that young person should wear earplugs. It might be a fun activity to listen to loud music, but it affects health in the long term.

Also Read: Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI