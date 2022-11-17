All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI

Image Credit: Twitter/ Dr Bulaki Das Kalla

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Rajasthan,  17 Nov 2022 12:11 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Under the Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam (RKSMBK) initiative, the teachers assessed 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh students from classes three to eight from November 3 to 7 using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Rajasthan School Education Department has created a new world record through its Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam (RKSMBK) initiative. The education department assessed 1.35 crore Optical Character Recognition (OCR) sheets of 50 lakh students from classes three to eight by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The state-level drive was conducted in the first week of November under the supervision of senior officials. Following this, the representatives of the World Book of Records, London- Pratham Bhalla, Aditi Tank, presented the award to the state's school education department.

While highlighting the achievement, the state education minister said, "Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Ms Aditi Tank and Mr Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program 'Steps in Education of Rajasthan' under the efficient leadership of Honorable Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister."

The teachers used the RKSMBK app from November 3 to 7 to upload 1.35 crore OCR sheets for students of classes three to eight using AI, NDTV Education reported. Government officials also praised the teachers for executing the task smoothly without technical errors.

Know About RKSMBK Initiative

In a bid to bridge the learning gap for students caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government started the RKSMBK initiative. The government provided students extra workbooks and worksheets to help them catch up with their studies.

In the first week of November, the teachers assessed the OCR sheets of students for subjects like Mathematics, Hindi, and English. According to government officials, more such record-breaking tasks will be executed with AI and human intelligence in the coming times.

Also Read: Indian Basketball Legend Abbas Moontasir Passes Away At 80: A Look Back At His Sports Journey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Rajasthan School Education Department 
Education 
AI In OCR Sheet 
World Book of Records 

Must Reads

Railways To Construct 1,000 KM Boundary Wall In Next 6 Months To Prevent Cattle Run-Overs
Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI
Leading Innovation! This Japanese Startup Designs Wind Turbine To Generate Energy In Typhoons
Recognition For Community Service! Indian-Origin Sikh Man Wins Australian Of The Year Award
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X