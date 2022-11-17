Rajasthan School Education Department Sets World Record For Assessing Over 10M OCR Sheets Using AI

The Rajasthan School Education Department has created a new world record through its Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam (RKSMBK) initiative. The education department assessed 1.35 crore Optical Character Recognition (OCR) sheets of 50 lakh students from classes three to eight by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The state-level drive was conducted in the first week of November under the supervision of senior officials. Following this, the representatives of the World Book of Records, London- Pratham Bhalla, Aditi Tank, presented the award to the state's school education department.

माननीय श्री अशोक जी गहलोत, मुख्यमंत्री के कुशल नेतृत्व में "राजस्थान के शिक्षा में बढ़ते कदम" कार्यक्रम के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग को वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स का प्रमाण पत्र वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स, लन्दन के प्रतिनिधि सुश्री अदिति टांक एवं श्री प्रथम भल्ला द्वारा प्रदान किया गया। pic.twitter.com/xinLpN0gfE — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) November 16, 2022

While highlighting the achievement, the state education minister said, "Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Ms Aditi Tank and Mr Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program 'Steps in Education of Rajasthan' under the efficient leadership of Honorable Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister."

The teachers used the RKSMBK app from November 3 to 7 to upload 1.35 crore OCR sheets for students of classes three to eight using AI, NDTV Education reported. Government officials also praised the teachers for executing the task smoothly without technical errors.

Know About RKSMBK Initiative

In a bid to bridge the learning gap for students caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government started the RKSMBK initiative. The government provided students extra workbooks and worksheets to help them catch up with their studies.

In the first week of November, the teachers assessed the OCR sheets of students for subjects like Mathematics, Hindi, and English. According to government officials, more such record-breaking tasks will be executed with AI and human intelligence in the coming times.

