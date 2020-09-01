'What Happened To My Family Is Beyond Horrible': Former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina On Attack On Family

Days after Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2020, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Raina said that what happened to his family in Punjab was "beyond horrible."

Talking about the crime in which Raina's uncle and cousin lost their lives, the cricketer said, "What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support." Pointing out that "those criminals should not be spared," Raina also tagged the Punjab police and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night and who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he added.

Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020