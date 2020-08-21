'You Are Way Too Young To Retire': PM Modi Pens Tribute For Suresh Raina

Ace Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on India's 74th Independence Day. Applauding the cricketer on his glorious career on the field, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Raina 'lived and breathed cricket'.

The Prime Minister highlighted Raina's 'fighting spirit' which can motivate many youngsters. During his cricketing career, Raina faced setbacks including injuries but every time he emerged victorious on the face of adversities.

"I do not want to use the word 'retirement' because you are too young and energetic to 'retire'. During your cricketing career, you sometimes faced setbacks including injuries but every time you overcame those challenges, thanks to your tenacity," PM Modi said in a two-page note to Raina.

Recognising his spectacular achievements and trustworthiness, PM Modi said, "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler who the captain could turn to when the situation demanded. Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring. Some of the best catches in recent international cricket have your distinctive imprint. It would take days to count just the number of runs you have saved by your alertness on the field."

Modi said that Suresh Raina will always be synonymous with team spirit because he never played for his personal glory but for the glory of the team and the glory of India.

Suresh Raina on Friday took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "words of appreciation" and "best wishes"

"When we play, we give our blood & sweat for nation. No better appreciation than being loved by people of this country & country's PM. Thank you PM for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude," he tweeted.