Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan, Harini Rana To Represent India In International Cricket Council Women's Programme

Two Indian sports personalities, match referee Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan and media-turned-sports management professional Harini Rana, have been selected to represent India in the International Cricket Council's 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme 2021.

An official statement released by the ICC last week stated that 40 women were selected from the 29 ICC Member countries to be mentored as part of the programme. The programme is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket.

The programme is an initiative of the ICC to strive towards accelerating women's growth in cricket and empower the female players and professionals within the field. Vijeylaxmi and Harini were among the 300 plus applicants from 45 different countries contending to secure a place within the programme.

This intake is split between two batches consisting of 20 members, each with batch one starting this month and batch two commencing in November this year. The main agenda of designing this programme is to address the low percentage of women in leadership positions in global cricket and to help build a stream of new female leaders in cricket in the future.

Vijeylaxmi, a former Tamil Nadu player, cleared her exam in 2018 and became a certified BCCI match referee and has been officiating matches ever since. Starting her course of the programme in the first batch, she will be mentored by the Australian umpire Claire Polosak.

"It is a great achievement as an Indian. It is a great achievement to represent India. It gives me a platform to develop myself and make an impressive contribution to the cause of women in sports, something that I love," said Harini, as per a report by The Hindu.

At the same time, Harini, who is India's second person to become a National Sports Editor of a television channel before the age of 30 years, stepped into the world of sports management around four years ago. The former editor, who has been a part of the sports ecosystem for over a decade now, has been selected for the second batch of the programme.

