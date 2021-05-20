Indian Women's Team To Play Their Maiden Pink-Ball Test In Australia This Year

The Indian Women team will play their first-ever day-night test match at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) in Perth during their Australia tour later this year.

The tour will commence with a three-match ODI series between September 19-24, following the one-off day-night Test from September 30-October 3. It will conclude with a three-match T20 series from October 7-11.

This would be the team's first Test match Down Under since the Adelaide Test in 2006, reported International Cricket Council (ICC). BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made the initial announcement.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

The match would also be the second day-night Test with a pink ball in the history of women's cricket, after the one between Australia and England in Sydney in 2017.



Referring to the men's Test series with India in the last season as a competitive series, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said they were looking forward to welcoming members of the India women's team to Australia. Hockley said it would be refreshing considering the incredibly challenging time the world is going through and conveyed his gratitude to the BCCI for supporting the tour.

For Mithali Raj, it will be the first time since 2014 that she will be competing in two Test matches in a calendar year.

A one-off Test against England would be held in Bristol, starting June 16. The tour of England will also consist of a three-match ODI and T20I series. The Test against England will be the team's first, after attaining victory against South Africa in Mysuru in November 2014.

