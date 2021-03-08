Veteran Indian Athlete Ishar Singh Deol Passes Away At 91

Veteran Indian athlete Ishar Singh Deol passed away on Saturday, March 6, at the age of 91. Deol's mortals were cremated at Jalandhar on Sunday, March 7.

The Punjab government and the state Sports Minister, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, conveyed condolences to the family. Sodhi said that Deol's death was a massive loss to the sports fraternity.

"The passing away of Deol has created a huge void in the sports world," Hindustan Times quoted the minister as saying.

The Punjab government took to Twitter to write, "Sports and Youth Services Minister condoled the sad demise of Ishar Singh Deol (91), an international athlete conferred with Dhyan Chand National Sports Award. Mr Deol won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and awarded."



Sports and Youth Services Minister @iranasodhi condoled the sad demise of Ishar Singh Deol (91), an international athlete conferred with Dhyan Chand National Sports Award. Mr. Deol won many medals for the country and the state since 1951 and awarded. pic.twitter.com/s9KWeWFEod — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) March 7, 2021

Deol represented the state and the country since 1951, participating in shot-put and discus throw events, and was awarded several honours, including Dhyan Chand National Award in 2009, for his outstanding contribution towards sports.



He served as the General Secretary of Punjab Athletes Association for 30 consecutive years and as the Vice-President of the Athletic Federation of India. Singh was also a member of the Selection Committee for years.

He went on to set a record in shot-put, with a 46 feet 11.2 inches throw, during the International Athletic Meet-1957 in Montgomery, Pakistan. In addition to representing India in three Asian Games, Singh won bronze in the second Asian Games, held in Manila, Philippines, in 1954.

He won gold medals in the All India Police Meet for five consecutive years from 1952 to 1957 and won gold at the first Asian Veteran Athletic Meet in Singapore in 1982.

