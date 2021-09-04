All section
Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Storms Into Badminton Finals, Will Battle For Gold

Image Credits: Twitter/PramodBhagat

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Storms Into Badminton Finals, Will Battle For Gold

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

India,  4 Sep 2021 7:03 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Bhagat defeated Japan's Fujihara Daisuke in just 36 minutes in the semi-final. Bhagat thus became the first Indian to qualify for the gold medal clash in the sport.

Pramod Bhagat, the world's no. 1 para shuttler, victoriously made his way into the men's singles badminton SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday, thereby assuring India of a silver medal at the Games.

Bhagat defeated Japan's Fujihara Daisuke in just 36 minutes in the semi-final. Bhagat thus became the first Indian to qualify for the gold medal clash in the sport, with badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year.

Showcasing a wide array of strokes, that championed him to be among the best in the circuit, Bhagat vanquished the Japanese shutter with a score of 21-11, 21-16.

Having set his sights on the Paralympic gold in badminton, Bhagat has defeated both Manoj Sarkar and Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in the group stages.

The men's singles SL3 final will be conducted at 3 pm IST on Saturday between Daniel Bethell of Great Britain and Pramod Bhagat. It will be the match of a century as the No. 1 and the No. 2 World champions will battle it out head-to-head.

Pramod will also be in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semi-final along with Palak Kohli later in the day in a battle against Hary Susanto and Leany Ratri of Indonesia for a spot in the final.

Also Read: Praveen Kumar Bags Silver At Tokyo Paralympics 2021 In Men's T64 High Jump


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Zara Antoinette Kennedy
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Tokyo Paralympics 
Pramod Bhagat 
Silver Medal 
Finals 

