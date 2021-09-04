Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Storms Into Badminton Finals, Will Battle For Gold

Pramod Bhagat, the world's no. 1 para shuttler, victoriously made his way into the men's singles badminton SL3 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday, thereby assuring India of a silver medal at the Games.

Bhagat defeated Japan's Fujihara Daisuke in just 36 minutes in the semi-final. Bhagat thus became the first Indian to qualify for the gold medal clash in the sport, with badminton making its debut at the Paralympics this year.

Indian #ParaBadminton team will look to create history at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics today



First up, we have our talented para shuttler @PramodBhagat83 who will take on #JPN's Daisuke Fujihara in Men's Singles SL3 Semifinal



Stay tuned and wish him good luck with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/3OAFhzBwg7 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 4, 2021

Showcasing a wide array of strokes, that championed him to be among the best in the circuit, Bhagat vanquished the Japanese shutter with a score of 21-11, 21-16.



Having set his sights on the Paralympic gold in badminton, Bhagat has defeated both Manoj Sarkar and Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov in the group stages.

The men's singles SL3 final will be conducted at 3 pm IST on Saturday between Daniel Bethell of Great Britain and Pramod Bhagat. It will be the match of a century as the No. 1 and the No. 2 World champions will battle it out head-to-head.

Pramod will also be in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 semi-final along with Palak Kohli later in the day in a battle against Hary Susanto and Leany Ratri of Indonesia for a spot in the final.

Also Read: Praveen Kumar Bags Silver At Tokyo Paralympics 2021 In Men's T64 High Jump





