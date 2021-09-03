Praveen Kumar Bags Silver At Tokyo Paralympics 2021 In Men's T64 High Jump

India's Praveen Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of Tokyo Paralympics 2021, taking up the country's total tally of medals to 11. The 18 -year-old made an Asian record of 2.07m in the men's high jump T64 event.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain won the gold medal with the highest jump of 2.10m, and Poland's Maciej Lepiato won the bronze medal with a successful jump of 2.04m.



Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar after creating history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Silver Medalist, Praveen Kumar receives a congratulatory call from Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi after creating history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a medal at #Paralympics



Hon'ble PM also congratulated his Coach, Dr. Satyapal Singh





T64 classification is the classification made for the Paralympians who come under leg amputation and compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

'This Jump Was Ecstatic'

Praveen Disability sports classification is T44, a system that allows for fair competition between people with different types of physical disabilities. Still, he was eligible to compete in the T64, which is for the athletes with a leg deficiency, leg length difference, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement in the legs. His congenital impairment affects the bones that connect his hip to his left leg.

"I can't explain how I feel. This jump was ecstatic. This is my first Paralympic Games and I am waiting to see what lies ahead," he said after winning the medal.

The ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is turning out to be India's best performance in the history of the Paralympics and the nation has so far claimed two gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

