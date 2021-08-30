Paralympics 2020: India Rules World Stage In Javelin

Sumit Antil won India a gold medal and set a new world record by throwing his Javelin at 68.55 metres in his fifth attempt. With this, India's collective tally at the Paralympics stands at seven medals, two gold medals, four silver medals and one bronze medal. The 23-year old Sumit earned himself a gold in his maiden Paralympics. Sumit had set out to become a wrestler until 2015 when he met with an accident and had to get his left leg amputated. The F64 category, in which the Haryana-based Javelin thrower competed, is for athletes with a leg amputation who play with prosthetics in a standing position.





Bagged Silver, Bronze In F46 Category

Veteran Javelin Thrower Devendra Jhajharia clinched a silver medal at the Paralympics 2020, and Sundar Singh Gurjar bagged a bronze medal as India surpassed its best-ever tally in the Games. Devendra Jhajharia broke his world record of 63.97 metres by pushing his Javelin to 64.35 metres. One of India's most reliable athletes for the Paralympics, Jhajharia, has previously won gold for India in the Olympics 2004 and 2016 games. Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage from Sri Lanka took home gold with a throw of 67.79 metres in the F46 category, which was too good for everyone on the field, India TV News reported.





Background Of Athletes

The 25-year old Sundar Singh Gurjar landed just behind Jhajharia with a throw of 64.05 metres. The Jaipur-based athlete has won India gold in 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletic Championships and a silver at Jakarta Para Asian Games. Both Jhajharia and Gurjar played in the F46 classification for athletes with an arm deficiency in standing position.

Devendra Jhajharia lost his arm when he accidentally touched an electric wire while climbing a tree at eight, whereas Sundar Singh Gurjar lost his arm because a metal sheet fell on him at his friend's place in 2015.

