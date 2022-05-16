Beginning Of New Era As India Brings Home First-Ever Thomas Cup

India's victory at the Thomas Cup is a golden moment that would go down in the history of Badminton. The Indian Men's Team defeated the 14-time world champions Indonesia by 3-0 to claim their gold. The last time India had contested the finals of the prestigious badminton tournament was in 1977, 1955 and 1952.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other celebrities and sports fans took to Twitter to celebrate India's historic feat on the world stage. PM Modi congratulated the winners and said that their victory would inspire the upcoming generation of sportspersons.









Indian Badminton's 1983 Moment

Many called India's victory in the Thomas Cup its 1983 moment in contrast to the country's triumph in the 1983 cricket World Cup. The big win is a glorious moment in India's badminton history where India held the cup up for the first time in the last 73 years. Moreover, coach Vimal Kumar said that this victory could do for Badminton what the 1983 victory did for cricket in India. India came out all guns blazing with the wins of Laksya Sen, the doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and the decisive match of the team senior Kidambi Srikanth, Zee News reported.













PM Invited The Shuttlers For Dinner









The Prime Minister also spoke to all the shuttlers individually to congratulate them and celebrate their victory. Upon their return from Bangkok, PM Modi has invited the winners to his residence for dinner. Calling it one of India's finest sporting wins, the Prime Minister mentioned how India's victory came in without the team letting any match drop by.

When he asked the winners when they first thought of winning the gold, Srikanth said that it was after their victory in the quarterfinals that they felt they could make a mark at the event for the first time. Sen, Shetty and Rankireddy echoed the opinion and pulled India to the top.

The Logical Indian stands with its fellow citizens in expressing pride and gratitude to the winning contingent for kickstarting the first of many such victories in the future.

