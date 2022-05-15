Ensuring Women's Safety! TN Govt Launches AI-Enabled Panic Button, CCTV Surveillance In Chennai Buses

All section
Caste discrimination
Ensuring Womens Safety! TN Govt Launches AI-Enabled Panic Button, CCTV Surveillance In Chennai Buses

Image Credit: Twitter/ @CMOTwitter

Good Governance
Tamil Nadu,  15 May 2022 8:09 AM GMT

The transport department has planned to provide the facility to 2,500 buses under the Nirbhaya safe city project. The vehicles will have four panic buttons, an AI-enabled mobile network video recorder and three cameras.

Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, launched Artificial Intelligence-enabled 'panic button' and CCTV cameras in 500 buses in Chennai. The move is a part of an initiative by the state government to improve women's security.

The transport department has planned to provide the facility to 2,500 buses under the Nirbhaya safe city project; the inclusion of 500 buses was the first phase in the metro city. The buses have four panic buttons, an AI-enabled mobile network video recorder (MNVR) and three cameras. The MNVR will be connected to a cloud-based control centre via a 4G GSM SIM card.

Would Help To Facilitate Next Course Of Action

The women passengers in the public buses can press the panic button at any sight of discomfort or threat by fellow passengers. When a woman passenger raises the alarm, an alert would be presented in the control centre and a video recording of the incident. With an instant warning, the control centre would be able to assess and monitor the situation and facilitate the next course of action in real-time, The Indian Express reported.

The control centre has also been linked to the distress response centre of the city Police and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Recruited 200 Persons On Compassionate Grounds

The initiative would guarantee women's safety and help detect missing persons and identify other criminals and other workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the transport department and the police.

The CM launched the safety initiative at the state secretariat in the presence of Transport Minister S S Sivasankar and also handed over appointment orders to 200 persons recruited on compassionate grounds.

Also Read: 'Get Me Admitted To A Private School': 11-Year-Old's Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

