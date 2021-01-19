Sports

Inspiring! This Paracyclist Pedalled 3,800 Kms From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 43 Days

Tanya was a part of the expedition 'Infinity Ride K2K 2020' to raise money and create awareness about para-sports. She was the only female para-cyclist in a nine-member team to complete such a strenuous ride.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   19 Jan 2021 8:22 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Inspiring! This Paracyclist Pedalled 3,800 Kms From Kashmir To Kanyakumari In 43 Days

Image Credits: The Times of India

Madhya Pradesh's Tanya Daga who is country's only para cyclist pedalled 3,800 km covering the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in a record time of 43 days.

The para-athlete not just overcame the physical challenges but also battled personal loss with her father's demise mid-way, however, Tanya did not give up and returned to complete her epic journey.

According to The Times of India, Tanya was a part of the expedition 'Infinity Ride K2K 2020' which was organised by Aditya Mehta Foundation and supported by BSF to raise money and create awareness about para-sports.

She was the only female para-cyclist in a nine-member team to complete such a strenuous ride starting from the North to the Southern tip of the country.

Fighting The Adversity

"I met with an accident after which I lost my left leg. I was bedridden for over six months and it was like losing my life. In such a situation it was my father who encouraged me to prove that losing a part of a body can't stop you from achieving your target in life," Tanya said.

In 2018, Tanya had been to Dehradun for her MBA studies when she met with a car accident and lost one leg. After six months of treatment, she connected to the foundation promoting para-sports in India and took upcycling.

"I had started my expedition on November 19, 2020. But life tested me again on December 18, 2020, when I lost my father Alok Daga. I was in the middle of an expedition in Hyderabad. I came back and stayed with my family," she said describing the emotional roller-coaster ride she had been through.

The social media 'superwoman' went on to say that since it was her father's dream that she completes the mission, she rejoined the expedition to live his dream.

Also Read: CRPF, DRDO Launches Bike Ambulance 'Rakshita' To Help Security Personnels In Conflict Zones

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian