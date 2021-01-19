CRPF, DRDO Launches Bike Ambulance 'Rakshita' To Help Security Personnels In Conflict Zones

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed a bike ambulance 'Rakshita' which would help security force personnel to cater to urgent evacuation needs in case of medical emergencies, battle injuries in conflict zones.

A CRPF official said, "These bikes will be more useful in areas like Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada etc., as it is tough for the force to take big vehicles or ambulances inside the jungle," reported ANI



Delhi: CRPF and DRDO launched specially developed RAKSHITA - a bike ambulance to attend to urgent evacuation needs of security personnel in the event of medical emergency/battle injury in naxal affected areas.

The bike was developed after the CRPF noticed need to reach tensed areas fast through the narrow roads, especially in the Maoist-affected zones.

As the roads in such areas are often not properly constructed, there have been multiple instances where medical facilities couldn't reach on time. As a result of a delay in proper medical assistance on time, the patients' conditions have ended up being more critical.

The INMAS, which functions under DRDO, works in the area of biomedical and clinical research with reference to radiation, neurocognitive imaging and research. The DRDO is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

