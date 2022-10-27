The 2022 T20 World Cup kicked off with the most iconic match-up between India and Pakistan in Australia, triggering early Diwali celebrations on October 23. After that match-winning knock from Virat Kohli helped the 'Men In Blue' secure the victory over their arch-rivals, fans from both countries matched steps outside the stadium to celebrate the class-oozing encounter.

Wholesome Moment!

A video from outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground after Sunday's nerve-wracking encounter was reshared by Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and has gone massively viral since then on social media platforms. Fans from Pakistan and India can be seen in the video, dancing their hearts out to the evergreen Punjabi dance song Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho) by Sukhbir.

Furthermore, flags of both countries can also be seen being waved in the background by the supporters. "The unity at MCG," read a text on the video that has been viewed over 2 lakh times on the microblogging platform Twitter.

United By Music

Recently, Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra also shared a video clip of fans dancing to 'Lungi Dance' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'Chennai Express' before the India vs Pakistan match at the MCG.



This video shows a group of enthusiastic Team India supporters grooving to the hit party number. "Given the strength of the Lungi Dance Division & the Bhangra Battalion, India appears to have already won the T20WC 2022 World Cup of Pre-match Fan Support," Mahindra captioned his post.

Given the strength of the Lungi Dance Division & the Bhangra Battalion, India appears to have already won the #T20WC2022 World Cup of Pre-match Fan Support… pic.twitter.com/hiLuHzqSIP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2022

India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82-run stand.

