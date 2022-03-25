Swiss Open 2022: PV Sindhu Cruises Into QFs, Kashyap Books Prannoy Clash

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the third round, while the men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a shock loss at the ongoing Swiss Open on March 24 at St. Jakobshalle.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu outclassed her opponent Neslihan Yigit in straight games to cruise into the third round of the Super 300 tournament on Thursday night. The second-seed double Olympic medallist knocked out her opponent from Turkey by 21-19, 21-14 in 42 minutes.

At court 1, the third seeds of India, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy swallowed a shocking loss in the men's doubles round-2 bout against an unseeded Indonesian pair. Chirag-Satwik went down to the pair of Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan and Pramudya Kusumawardana by 19-21, 22-20 in approximately 39 minutes.

Iconic Win For Kidambi Srikanth

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth rallied to an epic victory in the men's singles encounter. The 7th-seeded Indian shuttler fought his way past Christo Popov by 12-21, 25-23, 21-11 at court 2 in 73 minutes, reported ANI.

Other Indian in men's singles, HS Prannoy also rallied to beat his opponent to secure a place in the next round in Basel. Prannoy outplayed his opponent Kalle Koljonen in three games by 19-21, 21-13, 21-9. The encounter between the pair lasted for 56 minutes. With this win, Prannoy booked an all-Indian faceoff with Parupalli Kashyap, who got a walkover after World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen decided to withdraw himself from the tournament.

Furthermore, this will also mark the first meeting between Kashyap and Prannoy on the BWF circuit since 2017.

Saina Nehwal Faces Defeat!

India's Ashmita Chaliha lost to Kirtsy Gilmour by 18-21, 22-20 in 40 minutes in women's singles.

Furthermore, in the other women's singles encounter, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, even after winning the first game, went down against Kisona Selvaduray on Thursday. The Malaysian shuttler booked her spot in the next round after defeating Nehwal in 55 minutes by 17-21, 21-13, 21-13.

