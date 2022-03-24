All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
TN CM MK Stalin Announces New Scheme To Reward People With Cash Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

Image Credit: Pixabay and Facebook/MK Stalin (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

TN CM MK Stalin Announces New Scheme To Reward People With Cash Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  24 March 2022 7:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu chief minister had launched 'Innuyir Kaappon', a scheme that would provide medical treatment for free within the initial 48 hours to those injured.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on March 21, officially announced cash rewards and certificates for citizens who will assist provide medical care facilities for the victims of road accidents in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that everyone who will help victims of a road accident within the golden hour period would be awarded an official certificate of appreciation and a Rs 5,000 cash reward for their noble work.

Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

"People who help those involved in a road accident and take them to a medical care facility within the golden hour period will be rewarded with a certificate of appreciation and a Rs 5,000 cash reward," Stalin wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu chief minister had launched 'Innuyir Kaappon', a scheme that would provide medical treatment for free within the initial 48 hours to those injured. Approximately there are 609 hospitals across the state, 408 private hospitals and 201 government hospitals have already been networked to deliver medicare during the golden hour and save lives.

Beneficiaries Of CMCHIS!

Furthermore, the scheme also offers approximately 81 recognised live-saving procedures to a maximum cover of up to Rs one lakh to the victim. The gesture will also include the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) non-members. During the first 48 hours, free medicare will be provided to accident victims of Tamil Nadu and others visiting the state, reported India Today.

The beneficiaries of CMCHIS would also be given to continue treatment at the same hospital, while those who are not covered under this government scheme or any insurance scheme will provide treatment for free at all government hospitals after his or her condition is stabilised.

Also Read: Fourth Wave? Crematoriums, Funeral Homes Overwhelmed In South Korea Amid Spike In COVID Deaths

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
MK Stalin 
Cm MK Stalin 
Tamil Nadu 
Accident 
Road accident 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X