TN CM MK Stalin Announces New Scheme To Reward People With Cash Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on March 21, officially announced cash rewards and certificates for citizens who will assist provide medical care facilities for the victims of road accidents in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that everyone who will help victims of a road accident within the golden hour period would be awarded an official certificate of appreciation and a Rs 5,000 cash reward for their noble work.

Reward For Helping Road Accident Victims

"People who help those involved in a road accident and take them to a medical care facility within the golden hour period will be rewarded with a certificate of appreciation and a Rs 5,000 cash reward," Stalin wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu chief minister had launched 'Innuyir Kaappon', a scheme that would provide medical treatment for free within the initial 48 hours to those injured. Approximately there are 609 hospitals across the state, 408 private hospitals and 201 government hospitals have already been networked to deliver medicare during the golden hour and save lives.



Beneficiaries Of CMCHIS!

Furthermore, the scheme also offers approximately 81 recognised live-saving procedures to a maximum cover of up to Rs one lakh to the victim. The gesture will also include the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) non-members. During the first 48 hours, free medicare will be provided to accident victims of Tamil Nadu and others visiting the state, reported India Today.

The beneficiaries of CMCHIS would also be given to continue treatment at the same hospital, while those who are not covered under this government scheme or any insurance scheme will provide treatment for free at all government hospitals after his or her condition is stabilised.

