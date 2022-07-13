Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze

The duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane has won the second gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team final at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea.

Up against the Hungarian team of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni, the Indian pair registered an emphatic 17-13 win to bag the yellow metal. The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and the Czech Republic, respectively.

Second gold 🥇 for #India as @GhoshMehuli & @ShahuMane2 win the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition beating Hungary 17-9 in the final. Palak & Shiva Narwal also win 🥉 in the Pistol Mixed Team beating Kazakhstan 16-0 in their bronze medal encounter. Congratulations! @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/cc49WzlADf — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) July 13, 2022

The pair of Shiva Narwal and Palak added another medal to the country's tally after clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In a one-sided affair, the Indian team beat the Kazakh duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan by 16-0, News18 reported.



Mehuli and Tushar ensured India's second event medal after topping their 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifiers with a sizzling 634.4 after 60-shots.

India Jumps To 2nd Spot

Following the two results on Wednesday (July 13), India jumped to second place in the medals tally with two gold and one bronze so far.



Two other pairs, namely Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding Rifle competition, could not make the grade as both finished in the eighth position.



Arjun and Elavenil shot 627.8 for their eighth-placed finish, while Naveen and Rhythm finished on a total of 570.



On July 12, India missed out on nearly five chances for a medal when none of the qualifiers in Men's and Women's 10m Air Pistol and in the Men's Trap could make their opportunities count.



In the Men's 10m Air Pistol, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round, but Naveen came closest to a medal, bagging the fourth spot with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal came fifth with 199.7, while Sagar Dangi secured the sixth spot with 199.2.



In the Women's 10m Air Pistol, India's lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar claimed the seventh spot with 147.1 to her name.



Serbia is currently placed at the top of the tally with three gold medals, while China is third with two gold medals.

