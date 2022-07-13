All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shooting World Cup: Indias Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze

Image Credits: Twitter

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  13 July 2022 9:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Following the two results, India jumped to second place in the medals tally with two gold and one bronze so far. Serbia is currently placed at the top of the tally with three gold medals, while China is third with two gold medals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane has won the second gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team final at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea.

Up against the Hungarian team of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni, the Indian pair registered an emphatic 17-13 win to bag the yellow metal. The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and the Czech Republic, respectively.

The pair of Shiva Narwal and Palak added another medal to the country's tally after clinching the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In a one-sided affair, the Indian team beat the Kazakh duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan by 16-0, News18 reported.

Mehuli and Tushar ensured India's second event medal after topping their 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifiers with a sizzling 634.4 after 60-shots.

India Jumps To 2nd Spot

Following the two results on Wednesday (July 13), India jumped to second place in the medals tally with two gold and one bronze so far.

Two other pairs, namely Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding Rifle competition, could not make the grade as both finished in the eighth position.

Arjun and Elavenil shot 627.8 for their eighth-placed finish, while Naveen and Rhythm finished on a total of 570.

On July 12, India missed out on nearly five chances for a medal when none of the qualifiers in Men's and Women's 10m Air Pistol and in the Men's Trap could make their opportunities count.

In the Men's 10m Air Pistol, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round, but Naveen came closest to a medal, bagging the fourth spot with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal came fifth with 199.7, while Sagar Dangi secured the sixth spot with 199.2.

In the Women's 10m Air Pistol, India's lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar claimed the seventh spot with 147.1 to her name.

Serbia is currently placed at the top of the tally with three gold medals, while China is third with two gold medals.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Becomes India's First State To Implement National Education Policy At Pre-Primary Level


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Shooting World Cup 
Gold Medal 
ISSF World Cup 
Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X