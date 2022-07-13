Uttarakhand Becomes India's First State To Implement National Education Policy At Pre-Primary Level

Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to initiate the process of implementing the Centre's New Education Policy (NEP) on Tuesday, July 12, after the launch of 'Bal Vatikas'.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 'Bal Vatikas' at Anganwadi kendras across the state to strengthen the pre-primary education system.



These classes will function at 4,457 Anganwadi kendras in the state and will be equivalent to the nursery classes at private schools.

Culture-Based Education

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said the implementation of the NEP marks the beginning of culture-based education in India, focusing on the overall personality development of children, The Print reported.



"The NEP will lay the foundation of a strong and bright future for students," he said. The CM, who also laid the foundation stone of an NCERT building in Dehradun, said all the projects whose foundation stones are being laid during his tenure will be completed.



"No project will be left hanging, and we will ensure that every project sees the light of day," he said.

In addition, Dhami spoke of the priority accorded by his government to start drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a promise he made ahead of the state assembly elections held earlier this year.



"After giving the go-ahead to the proposal at our first cabinet meeting, we have already constituted a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to prepare a draft of the UCC, which will be implemented after taking all stakeholders into confidence," he said.

Making Uttarakhand A Leading State

He said his government's efforts are directed toward making Uttarakhand a leading state by 2025, when it will celebrate its formation's silver jubilee.



All departments have been directed to make at least two exemplary achievements by that year which are suitable for the state and set an example for others as well, he said.



Meanwhile, Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the NEP replaced the Macaulay education system, which India followed for many decades.



"It offers students an opportunity to pursue choice-based education. They can now choose the subjects of their choice in the language they are conversant with," Rawat said. "By 2030, the NEP will be fully implemented in Uttarakhand," he said.

Also Read: Yemen's Ancient Mud Skyscraper Cities Are Perfect Sustainable Alternatives To Concrete; Here's Why



