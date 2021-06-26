Shooting World Cup 2021: India Brings Bronze Home In 10 M Women's Air Pistol Competition

India's women team claimed the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event of the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup on Friday, June 25.

Germany outdid India for silver and scored 575 out of 600. Bulgaria bagged the gold with 576.

The trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat competed against the Hungarian team of Veronika Major, Miriam Jako, and Sara Rahel Fabian and beat them 16-12 in the match.

Bhaker, Deswal, and Sarnobat had qualified third with a score of 573, and won seven of the first 10 series of three single shots per member per team, reported Scroll.in.

The win comes a day after the three topped round one on Thursday, June 24, followed by round two, and were among the top eight teams of round one. They had missed the gold by two points.

Men's Air Rifle Team Misses The Shot



The men's 10m Air Rifle team of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar lost the bronze medal match. The match was tied six times with Serbia until the team finally lost by a few points.

A day before, Saurabh Chaudhary won India's first medal and a bronze in the men's 10m air pistol event.

The shooting world cup started on June 22 in Osijek in Croatia and would continue till July 2. The event will see 300 shooters from 53 countries competing against each other.

