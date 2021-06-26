Kerala Women Panel Head Receives Flak For Remarks On Domestic Violence, Resigns

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson MC Josephine tendered her resignation from the post on Friday, June 25, after she received a massive backlash from across the state for her remarks on domestic violence during a television show.

A member of the Communist Party of India (CPI (M)), the former chairperson had eight months left to complete her five-year term in the office, The Indian Express reported.

'Then You Suffer' Comment

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 23, when a Malayalam channel 'Manorama News' ran its special program, discussing the harassment and abuse against women in their homes. The program gave women an opportunity to directly narrate their ordeal to Josephine and seek help.

A viewer called in the show and informed how she was brutally beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law. A resident of Kochi, the woman informed that she was subjected to abuse since she got married in 2014.

Josephine asked the woman if she had complained to the police, to which the woman said she had not disclosed the matter to anyone so far. The former panel chief replied, "ennal pinne anubhavicholu" - (Then, you suffer)".

Outrage Among Citizens

Josephine's comments created an uproar among the citizens of Kerala, as well as the opposition party leaders, and demanded her removal.

MC Josephine is a misfit to be Kerala Women Commission Chairperson.

She gets annoyed often and responds to traumatized victims in an intimidating manner, which will force the shattered women not to place a call again to the Commission.

Kerala women deserve a better person. — Rejimon Kuttappan (@rejitweets) June 23, 2021





Kannur Dist Mahila Congress president Ms Rajani Ramanand led a protest demanding resignation of

Kannur Dist Mahila Congress president Ms Rajani Ramanand led a protest demanding resignation of

MC Josephine, Chairperson,WC, who behaved rudely to a woman complainant,which was inaugurated by Shri. Satheesan Pacheni, president,DCC. — Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress (@KeralaPMC) June 25, 2021





Not only should MC Josephine be sacked with immediate effect, the govt must also explain the criteria (if there's any) by which appointments are made to bodies like Women's Commission.



Are empathy & civility not considered basic requirements? If not, the rot is deep. — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) June 24, 2021

Reportedly, Congress staged a protest outside the CPI(M) office against her. The party's women's wing also burnt Josephine's effigy.



Protest against insensitive remark made by Kerala Women Commission Chief MC Josephine.



Protest against insensitive remark made by Kerala Women Commission Chief MC Josephine.

Following Covid protocols KSU protested demanding MC Josephine's resignation this morning. — Jebi Mather (@JebiMather) June 25, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sobha Surendran requested Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to initiate action.



Chairperson of Kerala Women's Commission is an intolerant hostile CPI(M) leader who condemned a domestic violence complainant on live TV and condones abuse. Requesting @smritiirani ji to kindly intervene. @NCWIndia @DebasreeBJP @sharmarekha @MinistryWCD — Sobha Surendran (@SobhaBJP) June 24, 2021

The CPI(M) leaders also distanced themselves from the panel chief's remarks. According to the report the party held a meeting to address the issue. Later, CPI (M) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan informed the media that Josephine had issued an apology and had decided to resign.



The outrage was widespread because her comments come at a time when the state has been debating on the recent death of a 24-year-old woman in Kollam this week. The victim was facing harassment from the in-laws over dowry.

Response Over Backlash

In her clarification, Josephine said she spoke with motherly affection and denied having any other meaning to her reply.

The former chairperson said she was angry about women suffering silently. "I did not say this. There are women who aren't listening to us. We suggest women file complaints, making the case stronger as we can't reach everywhere," the media quoted her as saying.

She also said she realised that she could have responded to the woman's plight in another way. "If my words have hurt anyone, I regret," she added.

