'What Medal Do I Win To Receive Arjuna Award?': Wrestler Sakshi Malik Asks PM Modi

Indian Wrestler Sakshi Malik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking what medal she would have to bring to receive the prestigious Arjuna award, a day after the Sports Ministry decided against bestowing the award on former Khel Ratna winners Sakshi Malik and Mirabai Chanu.

In 2016, Sakshi won the Khel Ratna for her bronze in Rio Olympics. She has also won Padma Shri, fourth highest civilian award of India.

Asking if she would ever receive the award in her career, Sakshi wrote a letter to PM Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, The Indian Express reported.

"I am proud to have been conferred with the Khel Ratna. Every sportsperson dreams of winning all the awards. A sportsperson puts her life at risk for it. I also dream of seeing Arjuna award winner against my name," the 27-year-old wrestler wrote.



"What more medal do I get for the country that I be honoured with the Arjuna award. Or in this wrestling life, I would never have the good luck of winning this award?" Sakshi wrote.

Sakshi won gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in 2017, as well as a silver at the Asian Wrestling Championship in New Delhi. She is also a recipient of a bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Also Read: Hima Das Named In Committee For Implementation Of New Education Policy in Assam