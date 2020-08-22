Hima Das Named In Committee For Implementation Of New Education Policy in Assam

Indian sprinter Hima Das has been named in a 73-member committee that would work towards the framing and implementation of education policy in Assam.

According to the Guwahati Plus, scientist Uddhab Bharali and General Secretary of Assam Cricket Association Devajit Lon Saikia have also been selected as members in the committee.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the committee members have been selected taking into consideration the local and global needs of the country.

"The elements required for our state must be incorporated in a local manner and style, taking into accounts the local and global needs of the country and with a respect for its rich diversity and culture," he said.

He also informed that it has been formed according to the Centre's notification on the constitution of the high-level committee keeping the best interest of the state's youth.

"The committee will submit its report by December 31 and by January we want to prepare the blueprint for implementation in the state", he added.



The Minister has also informed that the panel will be divided into several sub-groups to study and analyze the revolutionary policy and decide upon its implementation.

Sarma also said that the New National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) which was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 has a liberal approach towards revolutionising the education system.

Certain specific features of the policy which include imparting education in the mother tongue or regional language till Class 5, universalisation of education till Class 12, students getting the opportunity to pursue inter-disciplinary subjects in college would add to empower the country's youth, said the minister.

