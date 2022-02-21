All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias Praggnanandhaa Defeats 5-Time World Champion Carlsen At Airthings Masters

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Twitter/ @rpragchess

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Praggnanandhaa Defeats 5-Time World Champion Carlsen At Airthings Masters

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  21 Feb 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world number 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The 16-year-old grandmaster from India, Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa, stunned five-time world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of Airthings Masters by pulling off a remarkable feat. The young Indian ended Carlsen's three wins in 39 moves only. Praggnanandhaa beat 31-year-old Carlsen – the current number 1 in the world - in a Tarrasch variation game with black pieces. Carlsen previously had three wins to his name, but after his shocking defeat that Pragnanandhaa's hands, the Norweigan player finished at the fifth spot.

What Is Airthings Masters Tournament?

Pragnanandhaa played a decent game in the earlier rounds and pulled off a solitary victory against Lee Aronian. The chess prodigy previously drew against Anish Giri and Quang Liem Le and lost to Eric Hansen, Ding Liren, Jan-Kryzstof Duda, and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Zee News reported. Airthings Masters is a 16-player game in which each player gets three points for winning a match and one point for ending in a draw in the preliminary rounds. Apart from that, there are seven more rounds in the preliminary phase. This was Pragnanandhaa's first win against the mighty Carlsen in any chess format.

Other Remarkable Feats By Young Pragnanandhaa

In 2018, the chess prodigy became the fifth-youngest person to achieve the title of a grandmaster after Abhimanyu Mishra, Sergey Karjakin, Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov.In 2013, he had won the World Championships title for the under eight category in 2013 and the under-10 tag in 2015. Moreover, in 2016, he became the youngest international master in history at 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days. Praggnanandhaa played in the Master's section of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022, winning games against Andrey Esipenko, Vidit Gujrathi and Nils Grandelius, finishing in 12th place with a final score of 5.5 points.

Also Read: Andhra Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Dies Of Heart Attack At 50: Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Chess 
Pragnanandhaa 
Carlsen 
Airthings Masters 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X