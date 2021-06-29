PM Modi Lauds UP's Athletes Who Qualified For Tokyo Olympics; Urges Citizens To Support Them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, June 27, praised the struggles and hard work of two Indian athletes, Priyanka Goswami and Shivpal Singh, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics for Race-Walking and Javelin Throw, respectively.

The minister spoke about their humble backgrounds and congratulated them on their selection.

Addressing the nation during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, Modi narrated their stories as an example of perseverance and dedication. The minister also urged the citizens to come forward to hail their spirits and avoid pressurising them to win-at-all-costs to the athletes.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Goswami is a race walker and will be participating in the 20km walk event. The 25-year-old comes from a humble background, and her father works as a bus conductor, Hindustan Times reported.

"As a child, Priyanka adored the bag that the medal the sportspersons were presented with. It was this curiosity that made her participate in the Race-Walking competition for the first time. Now, she is a big champion of that," the media quoted Modi as saying.

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh's family is associated with the sport for decades. His father, brother, and uncle are all prominent Javelin throwers. A native of Varanasi, Singh's sentimental attachment towards the sport has been a source of encouragement for him, Modi said during his talk. The 25-year-old becomes the second Indian after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the game and aims to throw 90 metres at the Olympic Games and earn the top spot at the podium.



It was an honour to have Hon'ble Prime Minister@narendramodi sir mentioning my name and share my family's history with the sport on #MannKiBaat today. I am preparing hard for #Tokyo2020 and will deliver my very best. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/651Io9r99p — Shivpal Singh (@shivpaljavelin) June 27, 2021

State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister for his words of encouragement for the sportspersons and said that the government adopted a similar approach to promote the sports culture. He assured of providing adequate resources to the youth of Uttar Pradesh and supporting them.



