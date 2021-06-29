Manipur Announces Cash Awards Upto Rs 1.2 Cr For Tokyo Olympic Medalists From State

The Manipur government on Monday, June 28, announced cash awards for athletes from the state, who win medals at the Summer Tokyo Olympic Games.

The cash awards include ₹1.2 crore to gold medal winners, ₹1 crore for silver medal winners, and ₹75 lakhs for bronze medal winners. In addition, a cash incentive of ₹25 lakh will be distributed to all five athletes representing India at the Tokyo Olympics, The Indian Express reported.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the awards during the inauguration of the 'Cheer For India' campaign in the state and the launch of a 'Selfie Point' at the Secretariat to encourage the athletes and urged citizens to cheer them up.

"It is a matter of pride for a small state like Manipur as many as five players are being selected to represent the country in the Olympics. I am sure that the players will bring laurels and wish them success on behalf of the people of Manipur," the media quoted him as saying.

The Honourable Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh, inaugurated the #Cheer4India campaign in Manipur to motivate India's #Tokyo2020 bound athletes. Here are a few glimpses from the event. pic.twitter.com/1MYkV1HyzQ — Khelo India (@kheloindia) June 28, 2021

The Chief Minister said the government would also conduct activities such as virtual felicitation of the athletes' families, Olympic Quiz, fan engagement drives, Olympic Symposium, and so forth.

The Famous Five

The five Manipuri athletes representing the country are boxer MC Mary Kom, Judo champion Sushila Likmabam, ace Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai, and Hockey players Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu and Shanglakpam Nilakanta Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju were among others to laud the state government's initiative.

Manipur is a powerhouse of sporting talent. Good effort by the Manipur Government to #Cheer4India and to inspire youngsters to pursue sports. https://t.co/Pe8gOuJvBb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2021





